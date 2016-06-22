June 22 Tmac Resources Inc :

* Tmac reaches agreement with lenders to amend its us$120 million debt facility

* Amendment extends availability period during which company can draw under debt facility to December 31, 2016

* Tmac resources inc says while it expects to receive amended nirb project certificate before august 31, does not expect to receive amended water license by august 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)