June 22 Cross Country Healthcare Inc :

* Cross country healthcare replaces senior credit facility

* Completed a new $140 million credit agreement with a lender group led by Suntrust Bank

* Credit agreement provides $40 million term loan, revolving credit facility of up to $100 million, both of which mature in five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)