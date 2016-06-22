June 22 Goeasy Ltd :

* Goeasy ltd announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Proposes to purchase up to an aggregate of 986,105 common shares, being approximately 10% of goeasy's public float as of june 10, 2016

* Purchases may commence on june 27, 2016 and will terminate on june 26, 2017