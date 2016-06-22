BRIEF-Napec says units were awarded new contracts of estimated value of about $60 mln
* Napec Inc says its subsidiaries have recently been awarded new contracts representing an aggregate value estimated at close to $60.0 million
June 22 Goeasy Ltd :
* Goeasy ltd announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Proposes to purchase up to an aggregate of 986,105 common shares, being approximately 10% of goeasy's public float as of june 10, 2016
* Purchases may commence on june 27, 2016 and will terminate on june 26, 2017
April 12 Visual China Group Co Ltd * Says unit signs strategic agreement with Baidu Inc