June 22 Alibaba's Jack Ma in WSJ opinion piece:

* Counterfeit goods are "absolutely unacceptable, and brands and their intellectual property must be protected"

* "Alibaba is 100 pct committed to leading the fight against global counterfeiting, online and offline"

* "We not only comply with laws and regulations but also actively assist law enforcement in cracking down on counterfeiters" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)