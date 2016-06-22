BRIEF-Napec says units were awarded new contracts of estimated value of about $60 mln
* Napec Inc says its subsidiaries have recently been awarded new contracts representing an aggregate value estimated at close to $60.0 million
June 22 Alibaba's Jack Ma in WSJ opinion piece:
* Counterfeit goods are "absolutely unacceptable, and brands and their intellectual property must be protected"
* "Alibaba is 100 pct committed to leading the fight against global counterfeiting, online and offline"
* "We not only comply with laws and regulations but also actively assist law enforcement in cracking down on counterfeiters"
April 12 Visual China Group Co Ltd * Says unit signs strategic agreement with Baidu Inc