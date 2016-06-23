June 23 Stendorren Fastigheter AB :

* Expands and extends strategic lease agreement with 15 years

* Says has extended the lease agreement with tenant Silex Microsystems AB in property Järfälla Veddesta 2:43

* Says new lease agreement has total annual rent of about 15 million Swedish crowns ($1.83 million) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2160 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)