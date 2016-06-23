UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23 Fermiere Du Casino Municipal Cannes SA :
* H1 revenue 39.5 million euros ($44.78 million) versus 41.6 million euros year ago
* H1 operating loss 7.5 million euros versus loss of 5.5 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss group share 4.7 million euros versus loss of 3.4 million euros year ago
* Says H2 guidance still depends on favorable summer season which is hard to anticipate Source text: bit.ly/28YVSeR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources