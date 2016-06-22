BRIEF-Alaska Air sees Q1 passenger revenue per ASM 10.26 cents to 10.31 cents
* Sees Q1 passenger revenue per asm 10.26 cents - 10.31 cents
June 22 Corning Inc :
* Announces new agreement with Mediatech Inc a Corning subsidiary
* Under general terms, corning will commercialize a joint-labeled Nutristem Hpsc Xf medium
* Nutristem hpsc xf medium will continue to be manufactured by biological industries
* Qtrly consolidated gold production of 22,291 ounces, up 5 pct year-over-year, with 214,000 tonnes of ore processed