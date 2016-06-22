June 22 Corning Inc :

* Announces new agreement with Mediatech Inc a Corning subsidiary

* Under general terms, corning will commercialize a joint-labeled Nutristem Hpsc Xf medium

* Nutristem hpsc xf medium will continue to be manufactured by biological industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)