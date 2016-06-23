Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 23 Solteq Plc :
* To initiate efficiency programme concerning commerce back-end system solutions
* To initiate codetermination negotiations in SAP, NAV, AX and Tekso business
* Should negotiations result in any impact on personnel, impact will result in layoffs affecting maximum of 25 persons
* Efficiency programme is driven by decline in demand for older technologies and decline in order back-log of commerce back-end system solutions
* Keep guidance unchanged - revenue to grow significantly compared to financial year 2015; operating result and operating result ex. items to grow compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)