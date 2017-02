June 23 Wartsila Oyj Abp

* says has acquired the U.S. and Canada based company Weir American Hydro from the Weir Group plc with effect from 30 June

* American Hydro is a leading supplier and installer of large equipment upgrades and servicing for the hydroelectric and water distribution industries, specializing in consultancy, design and precision performance enhancements for hydro-turbines and pumps

* company currently employs 241 people, with net sales of USD 45.6 million in 2015