June 23 Promsvyazbank :

* Says placement of 371.13 billion preferred shares was fully subscribed

* The placement price was 0.01 rouble per share

* The shares have been placed in closed subscription to Promsvyaz Capital Source text - bit.ly/28YZ4Y1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.4520 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)