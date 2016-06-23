June 23 Grupo Ezentis SA

* Says its unit in Brazil, Ezentis Servicos, Instalacao e Engenharia de Comunicacoes SA, has won a two-year contract for about 22 million euros ($25 million)

* The contract involves operation and preventive maintenance in fixed and mobile plant in the South and Northeast regions and the state of Sao Paulo, reaching a total of 10,800 mobile towers Source text for Eikon:

