June 23 Solocal Group SA :

* Actively working on a plan to drastically reduce its financial debt

* Solicited appointment of a mandataire ad hoc to assist company in debt restructuring discussions

* Ongoing debt restructuring process has extended beyond initially expected timeframe

* Is unlikely to be in compliance with its bank covenants, at end of June 2016 and at end of September 2016

* Extremely significant amount of financial debt heavily constrains group's ability to invest to fuel acceleration of its digital growth