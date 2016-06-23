June 23 Magnit :

* Says board approves bond issue program for up to 50 billion roubles ($776.88 million) or equivalent in other currencies

* The maturity period of the bonds is up to five years Source text - bit.ly/28X6cCY , bit.ly/28TvV1u

