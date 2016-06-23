June 23 Torre Industries Ltd

* Torre/Stellar - joint firm intention announcement by Stellar to acquire all the issued ordinary shares in Torre

* Stellar has increased its shareholding in Torre from 33.86 pct to 35.46 pct through acquisition on 22 June 2016 of a further 8 368 102 Torre ordinary shares

* Shall offer to acquire all of offer shares in exchange for issue of 1.25 new Stellar shares ("Stellar shares") for each offer share held

* Confirms that it has sufficient authorised share capital to fulfil its obligations in terms of offer

* Stellar's shareholding in torre has increased to more than 35% obliging it to make a mandatory offer to torre shareholders

* Offer consideration effectively values each offer share at r2.25 at last practicable date prior to date of this announcement, being 21 June 2016

* Consideration represents a slight premium of 2.3 pct to closing price of a Torre share traded on Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") as at last practicable date