June 23 Bharat Telecom Ltd :

* Says outsourced several key activities as well as automated several tasks in billing system, network operating centre and help desk

* Says the company had no other option than to lay off 30% of its workforce

* Says co is looking forward to FY 2016-2017 on moderate growth in revenue and an increase in earnings compared to previous year Source: bit.ly/28NJRby Further company coverage: