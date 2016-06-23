June 23 Bombardier Inc :

* Will hold 50.5% equity stake in partnership

* Bombardier Inc says investissement Quebec will hold 49.5%

* Bombardier Inc says $1B US investment to be disbursed in two $500M US installments, on June 30, 2016 and on September 1, 2016

* Will maintain operational control of C series program

* Bombardier signed agreement with government of Quebec for a $1 billion us investment in C series Aircraft Limited Partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)