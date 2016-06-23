PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 23 Fortress Paper Ltd
* Fortress Paper agrees to sell Lebel-Sur-Quevillon pulp mill and sawmill assets for $15.36 million
Pursuant to terms of APA, company has agreed to guarantee certain limited representations and warranties of vendor
* Chinese tourism boom fuels rapid hotels expansion in Australia
Feb 2 Nordstrom Inc is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.