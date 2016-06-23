June 23 Retrophin Inc

* Retrophin announces new data from physician-initiated treatment with RE-024 at the 20th international congress of Parkinson's disease and movement disorders

* Key findings suggest RE-024 was safe and well tolerated in two adults with PKAN who experienced clinically meaningful improvements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)