June 23 Fortress Paper Ltd

* Fortress Paper agrees to sell Lebel-Sur-Quevillon pulp mill and sawmill assets for $15.36 million

* Through units, entered into asset purchase agreement with LSQ Energy LP and LSQ Development LP

* Purchase price is to be comprised of a $7 million secured note issued by Energy LP in favour of vendor

* Purchase price is also to be comprised of $0.86 million, by assumption by purchaser of property tax liabilities of vendor