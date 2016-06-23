Nordstrom winds down relationship with Ivanka Trump brand -Bloomberg report
Feb 2 Nordstrom Inc is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
June 23 Blackberry Ltd
* Blackberry reports record software and services revenue for Q1 fiscal 2017
* Qtrly non-gaap total revenue of $424 million
* Q1 non gaap gross margin 53% versus 50.3 percent last year
* Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments was $2.5 billion as of May 31, 2016
* Non-GAAP revenue breakdown for Q1 was about 39% for software and services, 25% for service access fees , 36% for mobility solutions
* Blackberry had approximately 3,300 enterprise customer wins in quarter
* Expect to generate positive free cash flow for full year
* On track to deliver 30 percent revenue growth in software and services for fy
* Qtrly loss per share $1.28
* Expect a non-GAAP EPS loss of around 15 cents for FY
* Non-GAAP net income was $0.00 per share for Q1
* Qtrly revenue $400 million versus $658 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 Mexican telecoms company America Movil on Thursday said it swung to an almost 6 billion peso ($289 million) net loss in the fourth quarter.
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but will honor it.