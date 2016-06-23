Japan finmin Aso: BOJ policy not aimed at yen devaluation
TOKYO, Feb 3 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that the Bank of Japan's monetary policy was aimed at domestic objectives of defeating deflation, not at weakening the yen.
June 23 Fitch On Turkey
* Fitch - Reforms key to durable Turkish macroeconomic improvement
* Fitch - Lower rates will further support consumption, which is driving GDP growth
* Fitch - Implementation of structural reform would be credit positive
* Fitch - Despite cyclical narrowing of current account deficit, external financing requirement remains large
* Fitch - Deterioration in fiscal discipline or a materialisation of external stresses would put pressure on Turkey's sovereign rating.
