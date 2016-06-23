BRIEF-Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc
* Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc. in connection with reorganization to facilitate initial public offering
June 23 Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd
* Iao Kun Group Holding company limited to acquire the Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino In Jeju, Korea
* Deal for for KRW117.5 billion in cash
* Under terms of agreement, Iao Kun Jeju will acquire 96.23% of outstanding capital stock of Golden Luxury
* Intends to finance acquisition through loan and issuance of equity, and transaction expected to close in Q3 of 2016
* Expect current Jeju Sun Hotel management team will remain to continue to run newly renovated property
* Indirect unit entered into share purchase agreement with Golden & Luxury Co, Solaire Korea Co Ltd, Bloomberry Resorts Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc. in connection with reorganization to facilitate initial public offering
LONDON, Feb 2 Britain has had its strongest start to the year for M&A activity since 2008 on the back of a spate of big deals, a sign that some businesses are trying to plan for a more uncertain future outside the European Union.
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: