BRIEF-Visa says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more-conf call
* Says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more than what was expected last September
June 23 Novus Properties Ltd :
* Declared final dividend of 0.27 cents per share in respect of FY ending June 30, 2016, to be paid on or about July 26 Source: bit.ly/28Ub1PO Further company coverage:
* Says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more than what was expected last September
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 Republicans in Congress struggled on Thursday with their efforts to dismantle Obamacare, with conservatives urging haste while some lawmakers said the task had become more of a repair job than the repeal of the U.S. healthcare law promised by President Donald Trump's administration.
* Net premiums written for commercial lines were $530.0 million in quarter, up 3.3% from prior-year quarter