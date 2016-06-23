June 23 Okmetic Oyj :

* NSIG Finland to commence a compulsory redemption proceeding in respect of the remaining shares in Okmetic

* Redemption price for shares is 9.20 euros ($10.48) per share

* NSIG Finland has gained ownership to more than 93 percent of all shares and votes in Okmetic

* NSIG Finland holds 15.9 million shares in Okmetic corresponding to about 93.98 percent of all shares and votes in Okmetic

* NSIG Finland will initiate arbitration proceedings as provided in Finnish Companies Act