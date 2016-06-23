June 23 Hercules Capital Inc

* Hercules prices an additional $60.0 million of 6.25 pct notes due 2024

* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of an additional $60.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.25 pct unsecured notes due 2024

* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.25 pct per year payable quarterly

* Hercules Capital Inc says notes will mature on July 30, 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)