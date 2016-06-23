PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 23 Activision Blizzard Inc
* Tencent Holdings Limited reports 5.023 pct passive stake in Activision Blizzard Inc as of June 13, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/28RMkow) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Chinese tourism boom fuels rapid hotels expansion in Australia
Feb 2 Nordstrom Inc is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.