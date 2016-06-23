BRIEF-UK motor premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016-trade body
* UK motor insurance premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016, Association of British Insurers says
June 23 Stendorren Fastigheter AB :
* Acquires in company form three properties in Uppsala
* Total property value in transaction is about 55 million Swedish crowns ($6.73 million) and overall price for shares is 17.6 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1757 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of restructuring Roopesh Shah has agreed to join Evercore Partners Inc as a senior managing director in its restructuring group, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more than what was expected last September