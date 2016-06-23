PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 23 Enable Midstream Partners Lp
* Enable midstream announces distribution reinvestment plan and update to quarterly distribution payment date
* Says plan became effective on june 23, 2016
* Enable midstream partners lp says under plan, registered unitholders may invest all or a portion of their cash distributions in enable's common units
* Amended partnership agreement to provide that unitholders' qtrly distribution payments will be made within 60 days after end of each quarter
* Change to distribution payment date will be effective for quarterly distribution for quarter ending june 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Chinese tourism boom fuels rapid hotels expansion in Australia
Feb 2 Nordstrom Inc is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.