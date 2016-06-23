June 23 Daqo New Energy Corp

* Daqo New Energy says intends to use proceeds for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures related to its phase 3a expansion project

* Project expected to increase polysilicon manufacturing capacity from current level of 12,150 mt to 18,000 mt by end of Q2 of 2017