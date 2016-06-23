June 23 (Reuters) -

* Avtovaz shareholders did not approve 20 billion rouble ($312.26 million) loan from Renault due to lack of quorum - Russian news agencies cite company vice president Eduard Vayno as saying at the annual shareholders' meeting

* The issue of providing the loan has been removed from the agenda due to lack of quorum - agencies cite Vayno Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.0483 rouble) (Gdynia Newsroom)