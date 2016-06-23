UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23 (Reuters) -
* Avtovaz shareholders did not approve 20 billion rouble ($312.26 million) loan from Renault due to lack of quorum - Russian news agencies cite company vice president Eduard Vayno as saying at the annual shareholders' meeting
* The issue of providing the loan has been removed from the agenda due to lack of quorum - agencies cite Vayno Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.0483 rouble) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources