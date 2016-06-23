June 23 Mateon

* Announces initiation of focus study in platinum resistant ovarian cancer

* In second stage, which would support nda if positive, co plans to enroll up to 356 patients without any planned interim analyses

* Mateon therapeutics inc says focus study has two stages

* Mateon therapeutics inc says in first stage company plans to enroll up to 80 patients