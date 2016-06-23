June 23 Spin Master Corp

* Says plans to expand its operations in central eastern Europe

* Says will begin trading in region, which comprises Poland , Czech republic , Slovakia , Hungary and Romania , in 2017

* Says will also assume distribution for majority of its brands

* Says sales and marketing efforts for cee initiative comprise poland , czech republic , slovakia , hungary and romania