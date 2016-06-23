June 23 Turtle Beach

* Turtle Beach amends credit agreements, enhances working capital position to facilitate strong headset demand

* Amendments provide a temporary reduction of existing loan availability blocks for period of June 17, 2016 through October 31, 2016

* Temporary reduction enhances co's borrowing base by $3,000,000 through September 30, 2016 and by $1,500,000 from October 1, 2016 through Oct 31, 2016

* Amendments call for co to maintain certain cash flow levels with respect to hypersound during each rolling four-week period beginning June 24 through oct 28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)