Nordstrom winds down relationship with Ivanka Trump brand -Bloomberg report
Feb 2 Nordstrom Inc is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
June 23 Cellectar Biosciences
* Announces results of NCI-sponsored study of CLR 125 showing potential effect against triple negative breast cancer
* Study demonstrated single dose reduced volume of human-derived primary triple negative breast cancer Xenografts by about 60 percent
* Following a complete review of data, both NCI and co will determine whether to advance CLR 125 into phase 2 of contract
* CLR 125 also significantly weakened progression of micrometastases and reduced established metastases versus control vehicle Source text for Eikon:
MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 Mexican telecoms company America Movil on Thursday said it swung to an almost 6 billion peso ($289 million) net loss in the fourth quarter.
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but will honor it.