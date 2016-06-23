UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23 Atria Oyj :
* The Danish Competition and Consumer Authority (Konkurrence- og Forbrugerstyrelsen) has opened an investigation into Atria Scandinavia's subsidiary, Atria Danmark A/S, concerning the sale of cold cuts to retail customers
* Atria's view is that it has not participated in activities violating competition legislation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources