* Innocoll Holdings PLC announces completion of enrollment in two pivotal phase 3 clinical trials of Cogenzia for treatment of diabetic foot infections

* If results are positive, will have two products in commercialization by end of 2017

* Expects that available cash will extend through anticipated NDA submission for Xaracoll and until its anticipated approval in second half of 2017

* Moving forward with build-up of its pre-commercialization plans to be prepared to launch its proprietary products by end of 2017

* Anticipates announcing top line data from these studies in q3 or early q4 of 2016