Nordstrom winds down relationship with Ivanka Trump brand -Bloomberg report
Feb 2 Nordstrom Inc is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
June 23 Innocoll Holdings Plc -
* Innocoll Holdings PLC announces completion of enrollment in two pivotal phase 3 clinical trials of Cogenzia for treatment of diabetic foot infections
* If results are positive, will have two products in commercialization by end of 2017
* Expects that available cash will extend through anticipated NDA submission for Xaracoll and until its anticipated approval in second half of 2017
* Moving forward with build-up of its pre-commercialization plans to be prepared to launch its proprietary products by end of 2017
* Anticipates announcing top line data from these studies in q3 or early q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 Mexican telecoms company America Movil on Thursday said it swung to an almost 6 billion peso ($289 million) net loss in the fourth quarter.
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but will honor it.