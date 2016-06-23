June 23 Pioneer Natural Resources Co

* Plans to increase its horizontal rig count from 12 rigs to 17 rigs in the Northern Spraberry/Wolfcamp during 2H 2016

* Activity level is expected to deliver production growth of 13 pct to 17 pct in 2017 - presentation

* Planned 2016 capital expenditures for drilling activity and vertical integration spending increased by $100 million to $2.1 billion