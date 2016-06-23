BRIEF-Visa says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more-conf call
* Says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more than what was expected last September
June 23 Deutsche Wohnen AG
* Says adjusts conversion price for 400 million euro convertible bond due on September 8, 2021
* Adjusted conversion price is eur 21.0106, adjusted conversion ratio is 4,759.5023 shares per bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more than what was expected last September
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 Republicans in Congress struggled on Thursday with their efforts to dismantle Obamacare, with conservatives urging haste while some lawmakers said the task had become more of a repair job than the repeal of the U.S. healthcare law promised by President Donald Trump's administration.
* Net premiums written for commercial lines were $530.0 million in quarter, up 3.3% from prior-year quarter