June 23 Dixons Carphone Plc

* American depositary receipts ('ADRS') have been formally admitted to trading on over--counter market in UNITED STATES via a sponsored level I ADR program

* Deutsche Bank has been appointed as depositary bank for Dixons Carphone's ADR program

* Each dixons Carphone ADR represents two LSE-listed Dixons Carphone ordinary shares

* Dixons Carphone's ADRS will trade under symbol 'DXCPY'