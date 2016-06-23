UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23 Edmunds.com:
* Forecasts 1.5 million new cars and trucks will be sold in U.S. in June for estimated Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate (SAAR) of 16.9 million
* Projects 8.7 million new cars and trucks will be sold this year in U.S. through end of June, up 1.6 percent from first six months of 2015
* Estimates retail SAAR will come in at 13.6 million vehicles in June 2016, with fleet transactions accounting for 20.1 percent of total sales
* Estimated 3.1 million used cars will be sold in June 2016, for SAAR of 38 million versus 3.2 million used cars or SAAR of 38 million in May 2016 Source text - edmu.in/1zVKyo9
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources