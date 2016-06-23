BRIEF-Snapchat parent Snap Inc says 2016 revenue was $404.5 mln
* For year ended Dec. 31, 2016, recorded revenue of $404.5 million, as compared to revenue of $58.7 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015
June 23 Gbi Holdings I Corp :
* GBI Holdings I Corp says has raised about $256.1 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing
* Discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $256.2 million Source text - 1.usa.gov/28UT1VK (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 2 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging service Snapchat, made many of its financial details public for the first time on Thursday as it prepared to raise up to $3 billion in an initial public offering.
* Interpace Diagnostics announces proposed public offering of common stock