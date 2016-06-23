June 23 Nikkei:

* Lion Corp's operating profit likely surged 80% on the year for the january-June half - Nikkei

* Lion Corp apparently earned about 10 bln yen ($94.5 mln) for the January-June half - Nikkei

* Lion's sales on year for January-June half likely grew 5% to more than 190 billion yen - Nikkei

* Lion Corp forecasts sales up 4 pct to 395 billion yen in the year ending in December - Nikkei