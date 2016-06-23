June 23 Manning & Napier Inc :

* Effective june 20, certain changes were made to compensation package of chairman and chief executive officer William Manning

* For remainder of 2016 and going forward, manning will receive annual base salary of $1.00 with no variable compensation or additional changes

* Manning's compensation previously consisted primarily of a base salary of $1.4 million