June 23 Almitas Opportunity Fund:

* Almitas Opportunity Fund Reports 7.4 Pct Stake In Zais Financial Corp as of June 15 - SEC filing

* Almitas Opportunity Fund Lp says believes that the shares and notes of ZAIS Financial Corp when purchased, were undervalued

* Almitas Opportunity Fund Lp says a liquidation strategy rather than a merger would lead to greater shareholder value for zais

* Almitas Opportunity Fund says merger with Sutherland Asset Management is not in the best interest of ZAIS Financial Corp stockholders for numerous reasons

* Almitas Opportunity Fund Lp says intends to withhold their proxies at ZAIS' upcoming special meeting to prevent occurrence of quorum at meeting