June 23 Almitas Opportunity Fund:
* Almitas Opportunity Fund Reports 7.4 Pct Stake In Zais
Financial Corp as of June 15 - SEC filing
* Almitas Opportunity Fund Lp says believes that the shares
and notes of ZAIS Financial Corp when purchased, were
undervalued
* Almitas Opportunity Fund Lp says a liquidation strategy
rather than a merger would lead to greater shareholder value for
zais
* Almitas Opportunity Fund says merger with Sutherland Asset
Management is not in the best interest of ZAIS Financial Corp
stockholders for numerous reasons
* Almitas Opportunity Fund Lp says intends to withhold their
proxies at ZAIS' upcoming special meeting to prevent occurrence
of quorum at meeting
Source text: 1.usa.gov/28Q7QJY
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)