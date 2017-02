June 23 Universal Display Corp :

* Universal Display Corporation announces strategic acquisition of Adesis

* Deal for $36 million in cash

* Says Adesis will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Universal Display Corporation

* Andrew Cottone will continue as president of Adesis, and Steve Abramson will become chairman of board of Adesis