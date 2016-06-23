June 23 Astronics Corp

* Astronics Corp says selected by three major airlines in Asia for installations scheduled through 2017 to 2021 timeframe

* Astronics Corp Says installations, valued at more than $16 Mln

* Will Be In Boeing 737, 737, 800 & 737 Max, Airbus A320 and Bombardier Cs300 Aircraft

* Seat power in more than 230 additional aircraft serving Asia-Pacific region