Nordstrom winds down relationship with Ivanka Trump brand -Bloomberg report
Feb 2 Nordstrom Inc is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
June 23 Power Solutions International Inc
* Power Solutions International subsidiary signs new supply deal
* Subsidiary Professional Power Products Inc(3pi) has signed a supply agreement valued at just over $20 million
* 3Pi will supply highly customized power generation systems to a major integrated energy solution provider
* "3pi to contribute approximately 10 to 15 percent of our consolidated revenue in 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 Mexican telecoms company America Movil on Thursday said it swung to an almost 6 billion peso ($289 million) net loss in the fourth quarter.
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but will honor it.