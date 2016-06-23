June 23 Whitecap Resources Inc

* Whitecap resources inc says are on track to meet 2016 annual production guidance of 45,300 boe/d

* Says with closing of acquisition, whitecap's borrowing base has a lending value of approximately $1.3 billion

* Says elected to maintain credit facility at current $1.1 billion

* Whitecap resources inc says in 2017 based on us$55 /bbl wti, anticipate growing funds flow per share by 11% and production per share by 19%