BRIEF-Community Healthcare Trust sets quarterly dividend of $0.3875 per share
* Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Announces Increased Fourth Quarter Dividend
June 23 Genmab A/S :
* Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of European Medicines Agency issues negative opinion for the use of Arzerra for maintenance treatment of patients with relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)
Genmab CEO: "We are disappointed that we did not receive a positive recommendation for Arzerra in maintenance CLL setting in Europe"
* Bristol-Myers Squibb receives FDA approval for Opdivo (Nivolumab) in previously treated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, a type of bladder cancer
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 Republicans in Congress struggled on Thursday with their efforts to dismantle Obamacare, with conservatives urging haste while some lawmakers said the task had become more of a repair job than the repeal of the U.S. healthcare law promised by President Donald Trump's administration.