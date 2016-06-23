June 23 Genmab A/S :

* Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of European Medicines Agency issues negative opinion for the use of Arzerra for maintenance treatment of patients with relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)

* Genmab CEO: "We are disappointed that we did not receive a positive recommendation for Arzerra in maintenance CLL setting in Europe" Source text for Eikon:

