DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
June 23 Fitch On Nigeria
* Fitch downgrades Nigeria to 'B+'; outlook stable
* Fitch On Nigeria - Forecasts GDP growth to fall to 1.5% in 2016, down from 2.7% in previous year
* Forecasts Nigeria's general government fiscal deficit to grow to 4.2% in 2016
* Fitch On Nigeria - Expects current account deficit to widen to 3.3% of GDP in 2016, from 2.6% in 2015
* Fitch On Nigeria - Depreciation of Naira will increase debt and debt service burden
* Fitch On Nigeria - Forecasts inflation to end year at lower than 12% Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but will honor it.